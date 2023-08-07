 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect through 5 PM PDT Monday.

LRAPA has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Central and Eastern
Lane County. This advisory is due to smoke from the Priceboro Fire
near Harrisburg. We anticipate periods of potentially "unhealthy" air
quality through at least Monday afternoon. Smoke levels can and will
change rapidly depending on weather and wind direction, especially
with the Priceboros locations to the Eugene and Springfield metro
area.

Eugene and Springfield will likely see smoke intrusions, and
residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions.
The smoke can irritate eyes and lungs and worsen some medical
conditions. Particularly at risk are infants and young children,
people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
www.oregonsmoke.org
fire.airnow.gov

Moderated temperatures end, heat starts to build

We've been spoiled with relatively cooler temperatures and cloudcover from a variety of air masses, but that changes as we approach the end of the week.

Over the weekend, we had monsoonal moisture that produced isolated storms along the Cascades and then a shortwave trough that brought a strong marine layer and remaining monsoonal moisture against the Cascades.

This afternoon, most moisture has left and all that remains is leftover cumulus and mid-level clouds. Temperatures will be warmer for Tuesday due to more sunshine, but another shortwave trough will move through by Wednesday morning producing widespread clouds and temperatures back down to the low-80s.

The relief is temporary and temperatures will start to climb through the end of the week. Most models have much of the Willamette Valley returning into the upper-90s by Sunday. This is likely, given the location of the high pressure- that is well offshore prompting easterly flow which is a tale-tale sign of Pacific Northwest heat waves. Stay tuned for changes in the forecast online and social media.

