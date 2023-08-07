Moderated temperatures end, heat starts to build

We've been spoiled with relatively cooler temperatures and cloudcover from a variety of air masses, but that changes as we approach the end of the week.
Over the weekend, we had monsoonal moisture that produced isolated storms along the Cascades and then a shortwave trough that brought a strong marine layer and remaining monsoonal moisture against the Cascades.
This afternoon, most moisture has left and all that remains is leftover cumulus and mid-level clouds. Temperatures will be warmer for Tuesday due to more sunshine, but another shortwave trough will move through by Wednesday morning producing widespread clouds and temperatures back down to the low-80s.
The relief is temporary and temperatures will start to climb through the end of the week. Most models have much of the Willamette Valley returning into the upper-90s by Sunday. This is likely, given the location of the high pressure- that is well offshore prompting easterly flow which is a tale-tale sign of Pacific Northwest heat waves. Stay tuned for changes in the forecast online and social media.