Moderating temperatures to the possibility of triple digit heat

Starting Monday, noticeably more morning clouds from monsoonal moisture will regulate temperatures. But by Wednesday, temperatures will reach their minimum with highs struggling to get out of the 70s inland and 60s for the Oregon Coast from a shortwave trough.
That same trough on Wednesday will bring the slight chance of a few showers Wednesday morning, depending on strength of the cold front. Right now, models are hinting that this front will be stronger than the past one that brought light showers to Corvallis and Albany earlier this month.
Past Wednesday, cloudcover thins as high pressure starts to build back into the region offshore. This time, there is no stopping this high pressure from building and temperatures will escalate as a result of northeast flow. By next weekend, we could be dealing with a significant heat wave with high temperatures approaching 100-degrees across the Willamette Valley.
Holden LeCroy, meteorologist
@HoldenWX | hlecroy@kezi.com