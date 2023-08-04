 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect through 5 PM PDT Monday.

LRAPA has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Central and Eastern
Lane County. This advisory is due to smoke from the Priceboro Fire
near Harrisburg. We anticipate periods of potentially "unhealthy" air
quality through at least Monday afternoon. Smoke levels can and will
change rapidly depending on weather and wind direction, especially
with the Priceboros locations to the Eugene and Springfield metro
area.

Eugene and Springfield will likely see smoke intrusions, and
residents in these areas are advised to take necessary precautions.
The smoke can irritate eyes and lungs and worsen some medical
conditions. Particularly at risk are infants and young children,
people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org
www.oregonsmoke.org
fire.airnow.gov

Moderating temperatures to the possibility of triple digit heat

  • Updated
  • 0

Starting Monday, noticeably more morning clouds from monsoonal moisture will regulate temperatures. But by Wednesday, temperatures will reach their minimum with highs struggling to get out of the 70s inland and 60s for the Oregon Coast from a shortwave trough.

That same trough on Wednesday will bring the slight chance of a few showers Wednesday morning, depending on strength of the cold front. Right now, models are hinting that this front will be stronger than the past one that brought light showers to Corvallis and Albany earlier this month.

Past Wednesday, cloudcover thins as high pressure starts to build back into the region offshore. This time, there is no stopping this high pressure from building and temperatures will escalate as a result of northeast flow. By next weekend, we could be dealing with a significant heat wave with high temperatures approaching 100-degrees across the Willamette Valley.

Holden LeCroy, meteorologist

@HoldenWX | hlecroy@kezi.com

