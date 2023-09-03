More cloudcover expected through Sunday evening with shower chances approaching Sunday night

Spotty morning showers and midday sun for Sunday with shower chances approaching late Sunday night. Cold front offshore that brought warmer temps on Saturday will push showers in overnight and into Monday, but clearing quickly for Monday afternoon and the rest of the week.
Florence and Newport will see shower potential as early as Sunday evening, but inland locations will hold off until after midnight and into Monday. Rainfall amounts generally light with clearing expected by midday Monday and into next week with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s and more sunshine.
- Holden LeCroy, meteorologist | @HoldenWX Facebook, Twitter