More High Temperatures and Dry Skies

Good morning. Dry conditions and toasty temperatures will continue today. This should be the hottest day of the workweek. Although this morning is very cold in the Valley, dry air will keep fog chances low.
Many regions start the morning out with moderate air quality. This is due to a thick plume of smoke from the Cedar Creek fire drifting North and West overnight. However, consistent forecasted North winds should keep air quality manageable for today. Expect temperatures to hit the low 80's in the Valley, mid 80's in the Basin, and high 60's on the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield