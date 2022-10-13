 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, and the Lane
Regional Air Protection Agency have continued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region, combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. This includes
Oakridge, as well as the Eugene Springfield area.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

More High Temperatures and Dry Skies

Good morning. Dry conditions and toasty temperatures will continue today. This should be the hottest day of the workweek. Although this morning is very cold in the Valley, dry air will keep fog chances low. 

Many regions start the morning out with moderate air quality. This is due to a thick plume of smoke from the Cedar Creek fire drifting North and West overnight. However, consistent forecasted North winds should keep air quality manageable for today. Expect temperatures to hit the low 80's in the Valley, mid 80's in the Basin, and high 60's on the Coast. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

