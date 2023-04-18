More Instability

Happy Tuesday. Today will be very similar to yesterday. More cold air move into our upper atmosphere and allows for a full day of on and off showers. A winter weather advisory extends through this morning in the mountains above 1500 feet since snow will continue to accumulate. Roseburg, and other areas within the Basin could see some snow this morning before the regularly scheduled showers take back over. This afternoon will see more breezy conditions with potential thunderstorms and hail.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield