More of The Same, Marine Layer Shrinking

Good Morning. Today is going to be a nearly identical repeat to yesterday. Warm start to the morning followed by a rapid heat up after the sun rises with blue skies all day. Today's high temps are slightly warmer though. The Valley and the Basin will hit into the low 90's today. The Coast will deal with another round of fog and low clouds today, but shifting patterns will present a far less robust marine layer today. So, morning clouds and fog will vanish faster than any other day this week.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield