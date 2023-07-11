More Of The Same, Weekend Is Hot

Good Morning. Today will be very similar to Monday with the exception of a less dense marine layer. Satellite imagery from early this morning shows much less of a cloud deck has developed over the region with the thickest areas along the northern Coast. So, sunshine will come earlier today than yesterday. With that, temps will be moderately warmer from increased sun exposure. Clouds will linger the longest over the Coast today, but full sunshine is expected by the early afternoon. Expect mid to low 80's inland with high 60's by the Ocean. Signals have strengthened for this weekend heating up with Saturday approaching 100 degrees in the Valley.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield