More rain to start the week - continued cool

Sunday will start off on another wet note when rain looks to begin during the mid morning period. Rain will change over to showers during the afternoon and we could see some isolated t-storms.
Another round of disturbances pushes into Oregon thru mid-week which will mean a few key points:
1) Cool this week, with lots of showers, along with isolated afternoon/evening t-storms.
2) Snow at times in the Cascades, snow level drops to between 1,500'-2,000'
There will be a little better chance of t-storms on Monday and Tuesday before showers and t-storms begin to decrease on Wednesday.
Temperatures moderate for the tail end of the week - drying? It's hopeful at this point, but nothing is screaming a perfectly nice weekend at this point. More to come in continued forecasts!