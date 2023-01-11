More Rainfall

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT... The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue through much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is expected to settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through Thursday. Gale force wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the outer waters beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through Thursday evening. There is a low probability of storm force gusts over the outer waters Wednesday night through Thursday morning, mainly beyond 30 to 40 nautical miles. Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters. Combined seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer waters early Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas around 20 feet are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances, with potential breakers 25 to 30 feet. Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal bar navigation will be extremely difficult.