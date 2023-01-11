More Rainfall

Good morning. The street will be wet as you wake up today. Some showers lasted into our early morning hours. However, this morning should remain precipitation free. Fog shouldn't be an issue, since East winds and low clouds are present. Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday with 50 degrees possible in the Valley. Rainfall will start today around noon and continue all the way through Thursday morning. Some impressive downpours can be expected in the early evening.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield