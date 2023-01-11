More Rainfall

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue through
much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is expected to
settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through Thursday. Gale force
wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the outer waters beginning Wednesday
afternoon and continuing through Thursday evening. There is a low
probability of storm force gusts over the outer waters Wednesday night
through Thursday morning, mainly beyond 30 to 40 nautical miles.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters. Combined
seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer waters early
Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas around 20 feet
are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances, with potential
breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 16 ft at 9 seconds and
southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds
and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 7 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 16 ft at 9 seconds and
southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds
and southeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 8 PM this evening to 7 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 8 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

More Rainfall

  • 0

Good morning. The street will be wet as you wake up today. Some showers lasted into our early morning hours. However, this morning should remain precipitation free. Fog shouldn't be an issue, since East winds and low clouds are present. Temperatures today will be warmer than yesterday with 50 degrees possible in the Valley. Rainfall will start today around noon and continue all the way through Thursday morning. Some impressive downpours can be expected in the early evening. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

Recommended for you