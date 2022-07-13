More seasonable to end the work week

Good morning.
A trough of low pressure and onshore flow will be responsible for the cooler weather today, with most of the valley and basin seeing temperatures in the low to mid 80s. A dry cold front moved through last night, which brought breezy winds and the cooler air into western Oregon. No rain chances with this system.
A deep marine layer continues to sit just offshore, but is expected to push inland for the morning hours. The stratus doesn't look as strong for Thursday and Friday.
Over the weekend, another broad area of low pressure moves in from Canada which will provide cooler temperatures and cloud coverage. Rain chances now look slim, but a better chance for a shower to the northern Cascades.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek