More Showers and Thunderstorms Thursday

After an active day last night, thunderstorm activity does begin to decrease Thursday as moisture becomes less abundant near the surface. However, the cloud cover today will keep us a couple degrees cooler than Wednesday's high temperatures.
We'll see breaks of sun early on this morning, but increasing clouds throughout the day should help to keep highs in the middle 90s today. Heat advisory continues for the valleys and the higher terrain today.
Onshore winds take over Thursday late and Friday which will help cool us down for the end of the week. Temperatures then warm back near 90 for the weekend, with a few passing clouds from time to time.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek