 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...High temperatures in the mid to upper 90s in the north
Valley, slightly cooler south of Salem.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater
Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot weather may result in heat related illness.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

More Showers and Thunderstorms Thursday

  • 0

After an active day last night, thunderstorm activity does begin to decrease Thursday as moisture becomes less abundant near the surface. However, the cloud cover today will keep us a couple degrees cooler than Wednesday's high temperatures. 

We'll see breaks of sun early on this morning, but increasing clouds throughout the day should help to keep highs in the middle 90s today. Heat advisory continues for the valleys and the higher terrain today. 

Onshore winds take over Thursday late and Friday which will help cool us down for the end of the week. Temperatures then warm back near 90 for the weekend, with a few passing clouds from time to time. 

-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek

 

Recommended for you