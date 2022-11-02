More Showers, Lower Temperatures

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE COASTAL WATERS THROUGH
WEDNESDAY...

...BUILDING SEAS LATE IN THE WEEK AND INTO THE WEEKEND...

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to continue over the coastal
waters through Wednesday. Some storms will have the ability to produce
frequent lightning, gale force wind gusts and brief, heavy rainfall
that could significantly reduce visibility. Mariners should be aware
of the lightning risk and the potential for strong, gusty winds and
limited visibility to arise quickly with fast-moving storms. There
is also the potential for brief waterspouts.

Another active weather period will begin Thursday night and
continue into the weekend. A strong warm front will impact the
northern waters beginning Thursday night and then spread to the
south waters Friday morning. Gale force gusts up to 40 knots will
be possible, with seas building to 15 to 20 feet Friday and
continuing through Saturday.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 13
seconds and northwest winds 10 to 15 kt. For the Gale Watch,
seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 30 kt
with gusts up to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this evening. Gale
Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A coastal jet could enhance winds Thursday
night and inside of 25 nm. Peak southerly winds appear to occur
Thursday late evening through early Friday morning. Southwest to
west gales likely return Friday night and Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 13
seconds and northwest winds 10 to 15 kt. For the Gale Watch,
seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 30 kt
with gusts up to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this evening. Gale
Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A coastal jet could enhance winds Thursday
night and inside of 25 nm. Peak southerly winds appear to occur
Thursday late evening through early Friday morning. Southwest to
west gales likely return Friday night and Saturday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to
47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing
and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide
additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider
altering their plans.

&&

More Showers, Lower Temperatures

  • 0

Good morning. Today our wet streak will continue in a similar fashion to yesterday. Expect on and off showers from 5am through the evening. Heaviest rainfall in our area should take place from 7am-9am. This afternoon also presents a risk of thunderstorms starting around 3pm, especially in the passes. 

Temperatures today will be lower than yesterday with most areas hitting a maximum of around 45 degrees. At higher elevations, temperatures will be significantly lower with today's snow level sitting just under 2500 feet.    

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

Recommended for you