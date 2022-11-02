More Showers, Lower Temperatures

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds and northwest winds 10 to 15 kt. For the Gale Watch, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 6 PM PDT this evening. Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A coastal jet could enhance winds Thursday night and inside of 25 nm. Peak southerly winds appear to occur Thursday late evening through early Friday morning. Southwest to west gales likely return Friday night and Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. &&