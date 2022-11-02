More Showers, Lower Temperatures

Good morning. Today our wet streak will continue in a similar fashion to yesterday. Expect on and off showers from 5am through the evening. Heaviest rainfall in our area should take place from 7am-9am. This afternoon also presents a risk of thunderstorms starting around 3pm, especially in the passes.
Temperatures today will be lower than yesterday with most areas hitting a maximum of around 45 degrees. At higher elevations, temperatures will be significantly lower with today's snow level sitting just under 2500 feet.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield