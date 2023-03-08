More Showers, Maybe Fog

Good Morning. Today is starting off cooler than yesterday with wide spread temperatures hovering around freezing. This will once again present a black ice threat. Be careful on early morning commutes today. Some rain is still drizzling on and off from our consistent low system off the Coast. Some morning snow is a possibility, but expect for precipitation to dry out into the mid to late morning. The afternoon will once again see on and off showers with rainfall increasing into the evening. Temperatures today will reach the high to mid 40's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield