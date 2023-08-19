More smoke for Sunday, but clouds and Cascade T-storm possibility returns

Lot of weather changes over the next few days. Smoke will reach the ground tomorrow but clear by Monday. Northeast winds have prompted a red flag warning for the cascades.
Unlike last time humidity will only drop to around 18 percent and only last from this evening through Sunday morning. High temperatures will also peak near 90 as a result, but cooler as the remnants of Hurricane Hilary will bring cloudcover and cooler temperatures to start out next week.
Unfortunately, that will also bring shower and thunderstorm chances for the cascades Monday through Tuesday. That being said there is a good possibility of rainfall in the cascades as well. By next week skies clear and temperatures warm... But only into the low-90s for the Willamette valley.
However, long term pattern appears to be hot as high pressure starts to build offshore as early as the end of the month.
Holden LeCroy, meteorologist
@HoldenWX | hlecroy@kezi.com