...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches, heaviest above 500 feet.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy and wet, posing risks
for those shoveling the snow. The heavy, wet snow may also bring
down tree limbs and power lines, potentially leading to isolated
power outages.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

More Snow!

Happy Tuesday. This morning, you will be waking up to some snow accumulations, especially in the Southern Costal range. Rain will be light and patchy in the earliest hours, but by 6am another wave of showers and snowfall will push over the area. Heaviest snowfall today will be in the Costal Ranges and before 1pm. Showers will continue through the entire day, and will taper off from the South to the North. Winds today will not be nearly as blustery as yesterday, so wind chill will not be problematic for most areas. Expect a maximum temperature of 40 degrees.

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

