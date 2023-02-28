More Snow!

Happy Tuesday. This morning, you will be waking up to some snow accumulations, especially in the Southern Costal range. Rain will be light and patchy in the earliest hours, but by 6am another wave of showers and snowfall will push over the area. Heaviest snowfall today will be in the Costal Ranges and before 1pm. Showers will continue through the entire day, and will taper off from the South to the North. Winds today will not be nearly as blustery as yesterday, so wind chill will not be problematic for most areas. Expect a maximum temperature of 40 degrees.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield