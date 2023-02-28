More Snow!

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, heaviest above 500 feet. * WHERE...South Willamette Valley. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be heavy and wet, posing risks for those shoveling the snow. The heavy, wet snow may also bring down tree limbs and power lines, potentially leading to isolated power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map &&