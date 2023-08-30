More Summer, Rain Tomorrow

Good Morning! Today, we will be getting a break from the onslaught of cold fronts as a small high pressure ridge shoots through the area. So, this morning will be cloudy and some lingering showers could stick around through the sun rise. However, through the noon and afternoon hours, cloud cover will thin out and expose some sunlight. Due to the clearing, temps will be warmer today with low 80's inland and about 70 degrees on the Coast. This evening, clouds will rapidly redevelop and rainfall is a possibility. A cold front swings in again overnight and will bring significant rainfall through tomorrow.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield