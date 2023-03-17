More Sunshine

Happy Friday. Today will start off cold again, but not as cold as yesterday. Frost will still be a concern in the early to mid morning. Once the sun rises, things will heat up quickly. Today's inland highs are expected to hit 60 and above! The sun will be shining all the way into the late afternoon before an array of high clouds drifts in. High pressure continues to build for the majority of today so winds will stay light. Things look like they are taking a wetter and colder turn into the weekend.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield