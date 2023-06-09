More Upper Level Moisture

Good Morning. Today is going to look even cloudier than yesterday. We have nearly the same two cloud bringing components to deal with. The first is a Pacific low pushing the marine layer onshore through the morning. The second is a closed low drifting in from the East. The Easterly low strengthens into the afternoon which will intensify cloud activity into tonight. Additionally movements from this low will be causing showers over the mountains for the majority of the day. Expect low 70's in the Valley, with mid 70's in the Basin, and 61 on the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield