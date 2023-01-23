More Variable Clouds

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM TODAY FOR AREAS BELOW 1000 FEET... * WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period of stagnant air with light winds is expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory below 1000 feet, expect ares with visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog tonight into Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Valleys of the central Coast Range of Western Oregon, central Willamette Valley south of Salem, the South Willamette Valley, and the Cascade Foothills in Lane County. * WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Dense fog with low visibility will create hazardous driving conditions at times. With temperatures near freezing in the south Willamette Valley, there may be some slick or icy spots on rural roads and bridges. Air will be most stagnant below 1500 feet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. &&