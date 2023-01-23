More Variable Clouds

 Skip to main content
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM TODAY FOR
AREAS BELOW 1000 FEET...

* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, a period of stagnant
air with light winds is expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory
below 1000 feet, expect ares with visibility less than a quarter
mile in dense fog tonight into Tuesday morning.

* WHERE...Valleys of the central Coast Range of Western Oregon,
central Willamette Valley south of Salem, the South Willamette
Valley, and the Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, until 10 AM PST
Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 11 AM PST this
morning.

* IMPACTS...Dense fog with low visibility will create hazardous
driving conditions at times. With temperatures near freezing in
the south Willamette Valley, there may be some slick or icy
spots on rural roads and bridges. Air will be most stagnant
below 1500 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 13 ft at 18 seconds and north winds 10 to 15
kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Today will be cold in the morning and mild in the afternoon. Expect fog to transition into clouds then sun.

Happy Monday. This morning will start very foggy for the Valley and clear for the Coast. More high pressure continues to build over our area forcing conditions into a similar situation as last week. After the fog clears, a band of clouds will drift from the North to the South, blocking out sunshine through the early afternoon. Once the cloud band passes, skies will clear out again into tonight. Expect frost this morning since temperatures are at or below freezing for most of our areas. Mid to high 40's will be the hottest we see temperatures getting today, with the Coast remaining the warmest. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield  

