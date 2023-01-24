More Variable Clouds

Good Morning. Today's conditions will be similar to yesterday. We start the morning off with a thick layer of fog over the Valley and relatively clear skies over the Coast. High pressure bathes the entire West coast and allows for dry Northern winds. In areas without the fog, expect intermittently blue skies with occasional pops of sunlight. In the Valley, the sun will produce a grey haze and slowly lift the fog through the early afternoon. Temperatures today will be nearly identical to yesterday with the hottest time of day coinciding with the most direct sunshine.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield