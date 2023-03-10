More Wet Weather

Happy Friday. This morning is starting off very wet since we are still being saturated by the backsplash of an atmospheric river. Yet again, a low pressure circulation to our Northwest is the primary weather maker today. Rainfall will continue through the morning with some snow falling in the Valley before 8 am. However, the ground is too warm for any accumulations. The mid morning to early afternoon will offer a small break from the rain before another wave comes through. This afternoon/evening will see more on and off showers but tonight will be dry into Saturday morning. Because of the constant rainfall and low snow level, snow is continuously piling up in the cascades, be weary of travel over the passes today. In addition to the precipitation, today's winds will be consistently higher than average with occasionally powerful gusts. Expect temperatures to reach the mid 40's today.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield