More Winter

Happy Thursday. This morning will start out far warmer than yesterday, with some clouds overhead. As the sun rises, expect a slight break in the clouds which will be the sunniest part of today. By the mid morning, a cold front will become evident as a low cloud deck materializes from the Northwest. Rainfall will follow shortly after, starting with the Northern Coast. Wind will get blustery as the cold front passes. Rainfall will be patchy into the afternoon, with occasional showers in the evening. Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday, but slightly colder, especially for the Basin.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield