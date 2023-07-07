Morning clouds, followed by afternoon sun this weekend

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Our weekend will be characterized by morning clouds and afternoon sunshine both days. The morning clouds will keep our afternoon high temperatures much cooler and more comfortable.
The push of marine clouds will keep the fire danger lower, as higher relative humidity values decrease the risk of wildfires forming.
Next week, we will maintain a similar pattern to this weekend, with morning clouds and afternoon sun.
Forecast models keep us dry through next week, and the models are hinting at a warmup towards the end of the week.