 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY
UNTIL 3 PDT TUESDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory for
eastern Lane County east of Eugene, which is in effect until 3 PDT
Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Tuesday afternoon.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ www.oregonsmoke.org www.lrapa.org

Morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine next couple days

  • 0

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

As Hilary pulls off to the east, she'll take the clouds and smoke with her.

Onshore winds will bring fresher air to the region starting tomorrow. Those same onshore winds will be responsible for low clouds along the coast and valleys early in the day. The valleys should clear out fast, whereas the coast will hang on to those clouds a little longer.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected Wednesday through Sunday of next week. Temperatures return to the 90s Thursday-Saturday.

 

Recommended for you