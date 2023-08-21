Morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine next couple days

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
As Hilary pulls off to the east, she'll take the clouds and smoke with her.
Onshore winds will bring fresher air to the region starting tomorrow. Those same onshore winds will be responsible for low clouds along the coast and valleys early in the day. The valleys should clear out fast, whereas the coast will hang on to those clouds a little longer.
Sunshine and warmer temperatures are expected Wednesday through Sunday of next week. Temperatures return to the 90s Thursday-Saturday.