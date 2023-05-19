Morning clouds, followed by afternoon sunshine this weekend

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Onshore wind will allow for morning clouds this weekend, both on the coast and inland.
The high May sun angle should burn off the clouds early in the day, leaving us with nice weather through the afternoon hours.
Temperatures will cool off a little more Saturday, with highs only reaching the middle 70s.
Next week, is trending much cooler with highs only around 70° everyday.
As for rain chances, it appears the dry season has arrived early. There is nothing in the forecast models that would suggest we get rain in the coming days. The increased frequency of lightning over the Cascades is very concerning as it pertains to the fire danger.
We will monitor the increasing lightning induced wildfire danger and any air quality impacts in the days to come.