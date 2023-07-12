Morning Clouds Return, 99 Saturday

Good Morning. Today will be the final day of intruding marine layer for the week. Satellite imagery shows the marine layer nearly hitting Eugene near 330 am and onshore flow will continue through the morning. So, low clouds can be expected over most of the Valley this morning with thicker low clouds hanging over the Coast. Yesterday morning had some drizzle over the Northern Coast, and today could see a similar event. Inland cloud cover will reveal sunny skies by the early afternoon, while the Coast will stay cloudy. Mid range models have once again bumped our heat wave up for the weekend with many areas in the Valley scraping 100 degrees by Saturday.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield