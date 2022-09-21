Morning clouds Thursday, followed by afternoon sunshine

Good Wednesday afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
An upper-level low pressure system southeast of us will bring showers through Wednesday night. The aforementioned weather disturbance will push out of the area Thursday morning. Meanwhile, marine clouds will push inward towards the valleys Thursday morning, bringing us clouds.
By Thursday afternoon, we mix out of the clouds, and see the return of the sunshine.
A prolonged period (likely 6-10 days) of dry weather seems likely beginning Friday.
This upcoming weekend will be gorgeous, with sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s.