Morning clouds Tuesday, followed by afternoon sunshine

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Right now, our weather setup is conducive for morning clouds, near normal temperatures, and thunderstorms across the Cascades. However, things will quickly change later in the week. This is because an upper-level "dip" in the jet stream will continue to bring strong onshore flow, which will bring the coast and valley morning clouds, and storms to the Cascades Tuesday. On Wednesday, the aforementioned weather feature will push out of here, and be replaced by a ridge of high pressure. This means the marine layer will be shallower, thus fewer (if any) clouds in the morning and a lot of afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will also be much hotter towards the end of the week, and storm chances along the Cascades will be nonexistent.
The 4th of July weekend (July 1-4) will be very sunny and hot. There is no change to the weather pattern anytime in the next 2 weeks.