Morning coastal fog and warming temperatures through Friday

Last day of cooler temperatures today with morning clouds, coastal fog and afternoon sun.
Heatwave starts Thursday with highs approaching the 90s into Friday as high pressure builds along the West Coast. As ridge builds, expect dense morning fog along the coast due the inversion it creates. Inland, mainly sunny as high pressure suppresses any form of clouds.
Much cooler weather returns Sunday with spot shower chances Monday morning. This is due to a longwave trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere which will shift us back to a fall-like pattern next week.
UPDATED 7 A.M. WEDNESDAY BY HOLDEN LECROY
