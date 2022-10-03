Morning fog Tuesday along with smoke

Good afternoon, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
As we head into October, normally we start transitioning into the cool and wet season, however, our pattern over the next two weeks won't favor much rain. It looks like there will be plenty of sunny days along with unseasonably warm temperatures.
The smoke will be problematic near Oakridge, Eugene, and Creswell too. This is due to easterly down-sloping winds that we get at night. Each day, the smoke will be worse in the morning, then improve later in the day.
Fog is expected every morning too, with decreasing clouds every afternoon.
A long range look into the weekend shows more sunshine and the return to the 80s.