Morning Rain Chance, Mostly Sunny

Good morning! The intruding low pressure from yesterday is showing its face again with a small amount of rain coming for the Valley in the early hours. Upper level flow from the Southeast is moving moisture from the Gulf of Baja into our area. So, the Cascades will have a slight chance of thunderstorms all day. In this event, showers could drift into the foothills. Everywhere else will be enjoying another sunny and beautiful day. Smoke and haze will remain in the upper atmosphere, but the mixing associated with low pressure overhead will protect us from seeing poor air quality at the surface.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield