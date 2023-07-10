Mostly Cloudy, Warming Up Past Thursday

Happy Monday! A short wave trough is slamming into the area today which will bring some variation into the mid level atmosphere. So, strong onshore winds will drag a thick marine layer over the Coast and into the Valley today. The cloud layer won't be clearing until the later afternoon, so temps will stay low today. High's will just hit the 80 degree mark inland with the standard mid 60's by the Coast. Temps will warm significantly later into the week from an incoming ridge, so prepare for another round of high 90's.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield