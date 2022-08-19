Much Cooler for Friday!

Good morning!
High pressure we slowly drift to the east today, bringing the moisture and warmer temperature with it. A westerly wind wind keep us cooler for Friday and Saturday, but a slight warm up returns next week as high pressure builds back.
Temperatures will remain in the lower to mid 80s today, but a slight warm up around 90 this weekend. Staying dry and sunny with morning clouds for the next couple of days.
The smoke and clouds kept us cooler than forecast highs yesterday, but smoke will also move east today, improving our air quality.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek