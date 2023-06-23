Much cooler in the Willamette Valley for your Friday, how long will this last?

High pressure peaked across Washington and Oregon yesterday, which means that Today, temperatures have been cooler! Temperatures in the Willamette Valley have been in the high end of the 70s, except Corvallis, that barely made it above 70 degrees, even without any cloud cover.
Expect to see some morning clouds, followed by sunshine in the afternoon for Saturday and again on Monday in the Willamette Valley. We should see a small break from the cloud cover for Sunday as there looks to be less onshore flow for the state. Areas of drizzle along the Coast look to continue for Saturday and may return again for Monday.
As for the Willamette Valley, high temperatures will be closer to 80 degrees for Saturday with the morning cloud cover, but temperatures aren't expected to warm all that much for the week next week, until perhaps, next weekend.