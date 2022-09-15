 Skip to main content
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1 NM or less at
times.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.

Much Cooler Over the Weekend

Good morning, 

We have made minor tweaks to the upcoming weekend forecast which still includes a light rain on Saturday and much cooler weather. Right now, models are still in disagreement with the timing of drizzle and light rain, but the NAM and NAMNEST are bringing light rain early Saturday morning and afternoon. 

Amounts right now are still iffy, with the most rain being on the upside of a tenth of an inch. However, most areas in the valleys will see a couple hundredths of an inch.  Favorable areas to see the most rain will be higher terrain areas and the passes. 

We are much cooler Friday, Saturday, and Sunday with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek

 

