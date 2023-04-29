Much cooler temperatures are heading our way!

The main story is: Light rain/drizzle returns to the region Tonight, and temperatures begin to cool off even more. We will be looking at 10-20 degrees cooler for Sunday and 20-30 degrees cooler compared to Friday!
High pressure moves east of the Willamette Valley ushering in cooler, marine air back across the region, starting late Saturday and more so into Saturday night and Sunday.
Light drizzle and rain returns to the coast by early Sunday and spreads inland by late morning for the Willamette Valley. Low pressure that is centered offshore on Sunday, will drift to the south through early next week. This will give us a SOUTHEASTERLY flow. This will result in showers and thunderstorms, although the thunderstorm threat will mostly be in the Cascades and east, but Wednesday will be the highest threat for our neck of the woods.
Temperatures remain cool for early week, then moderate to above average as we head toward the end of the week.