Next rain chance arrives Friday afternoon

Good Wednesday western Oregon!
Here's a brief synopsis of what we are tracking.
High pressure will deliver dry weather for one more day, Thursday, until our next cold front brings clouds and rain Friday.
Overnight Wednesday, low temperatures will once again fall into the upper 20s inland and 30s along the Oregon coast.
The clouds will increase throughout the day Thursday ahead of our next storm.
Right now the models are showing dismal rain amounts, of less than 0.25" through the day Friday.
The weekend and next week appear dry as we get a break from our stormy November.