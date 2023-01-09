Next round of showers arrive Thursday afternoon

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS UNTIL 7 PM THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt, with gusts 35 kt. Winds will
gradually ease this evening, with south to southeast winds 15 to
25 kt later tonight through Tuesday night. Seas 13 to 15 ft
tonight, then 10 to 12 ft for Tuesday.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater to Florence, from
shore out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Small Craft
Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue
through much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is
expected to settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through
Thursday. Gale force wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the
outer waters beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday evening. There is a low probability of storm force gusts
over the outer waters Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters.
Combined seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer
waters early Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas
around 20 feet are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances,
with potential breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS UNTIL 7 PM THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt, with gusts 35 kt. Winds will
gradually ease this evening, with south to southeast winds 15 to
25 kt later tonight through Tuesday night. Seas 13 to 15 ft
tonight, then 10 to 12 ft for Tuesday.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater to Florence, from
shore out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Small Craft
Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Next round of showers arrive Thursday afternoon

  • 0

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

Monday night and Tuesday morning will be dry, with scattered rain chances arriving Tuesday afternoon.

Daily shower chances are in the forecast, along with periods of gusty winds through the remainder of the week.

A High Surf Warning has been issued for the south Oregon coast Thursday and Friday as waves will be approaching 30-35 feet.

Snow levels start off around 3,000' feet Tuesday and will rise to 7,500' feet Thursday, meaning rain is expected in the Cascades.

Lastly, rain totals this week will range from 1.00-1.25" inland and between 2.00-3.00" along the coast.

 

Recommended for you