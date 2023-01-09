Next round of showers arrive Thursday afternoon

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Monday night and Tuesday morning will be dry, with scattered rain chances arriving Tuesday afternoon.
Daily shower chances are in the forecast, along with periods of gusty winds through the remainder of the week.
A High Surf Warning has been issued for the south Oregon coast Thursday and Friday as waves will be approaching 30-35 feet.
Snow levels start off around 3,000' feet Tuesday and will rise to 7,500' feet Thursday, meaning rain is expected in the Cascades.
Lastly, rain totals this week will range from 1.00-1.25" inland and between 2.00-3.00" along the coast.