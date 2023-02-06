Next round of showers move in Tuesday

Here's a quick look at our forecast:
A weak system will move in Tuesday, bringing a tenth to a quarter inch of rain to areas west of the Cascades. The mountain passes will see 3-6" of snow before all is said and done.
A brief dry window is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with periods of sunshine and milder air.
Our next system rolls into town Friday, bringing another round of light rain.
Generally speaking, over the next two weeks we expect temperatures to run slightly below average and rainfall will be slightly below normal too.