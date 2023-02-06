 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 12 ft at 15
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For
the Gale Warning, seas 11 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and south winds
25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the second
Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 14 seconds and west
winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. Gale
Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Small Craft Advisory,
from 1 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Next round of showers move in Tuesday

  • 0

Here's a quick look at our forecast:

A weak system will move in Tuesday, bringing a tenth to a quarter inch of rain to areas west of the Cascades. The mountain passes will see 3-6" of snow before all is said and done.

A brief dry window is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with periods of sunshine and milder air.

Our next system rolls into town Friday, bringing another round of light rain.

Generally speaking, over the next two weeks we expect temperatures to run slightly below average and rainfall will be slightly below normal too.

 

