Next storm arrives Friday afternoon and lasts through the day Saturday

Round #1 of our rain will exit the region around midnight tonight, which will leave us with a cloudy and damp start to Friday.
Friday afternoon, round #2 moves in, bringing periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.
The longevity of this system will last a little bit longer, in fact, this will be a 24 hour rain event from Friday afternoon until Saturday afternoon.
An additional 0.50-1.00" of rain will fall from the time frame of Friday evening until Saturday evening.
We will see some leftover rain Sunday, but for the most part, Sunday will be considerably drier than Saturday.
Next week, looks very dry, and much colder, with night time lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.