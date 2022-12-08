 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
FRIDAY...
...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM PST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, seas 17 to 22 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds
and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Storm Warning, from 10 AM Friday to 10 AM PST Saturday.
Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Will see winds slowly increase from south
to north starting late tonight. Will see a gradual building of
choppy seas with a southwesterly fresh swell.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Warning means winds of 48 to 63 knots are imminent or
occurring. Recreational boaters should remain in port, or take
shelter until winds and waves subside. Commercial vessels should
prepare for very strong winds and dangerous sea conditions, and
consider remaining in port or taking shelter in port until winds
and waves subside.

&&

Next storm arrives Friday afternoon and lasts through the day Saturday

  • 0

Round #1 of our rain will exit the region around midnight tonight, which will leave us with a cloudy and damp start to Friday. 

Friday afternoon, round #2 moves in, bringing periods of heavy rain and gusty winds.

The longevity of this system will last a little bit longer, in fact, this will be a 24 hour rain event from Friday afternoon until Saturday afternoon.

An additional 0.50-1.00" of rain will fall from the time frame of Friday evening until Saturday evening.

We will see some leftover rain Sunday, but for the most part, Sunday will be considerably drier than Saturday. 

Next week, looks very dry, and much colder, with night time lows in the upper teens to lower 20s.

 

