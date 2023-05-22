No rain expected anytime soon

Here's a quick look at your forecast for the remainder of the week:
A small dip in the jet stream is causing increased cloud cover across the area today. As we head into tomorrow, the aforementioned weather feature will pull away, leading to increased sunshine.
Shortwave ridging of high pressure off the Oregon coast will intensify Wednesday, which will give us blue skies and warmer weather later this week. We are not looking at any heat waves, but it appears plausible that temperatures in the 80s will return by Thursday.
Another weak disturbance will bring the return of clouds and cooler temperatures this upcoming weekend. This upcoming weather feature appears to be strong enough to bring us clouds, but won't be strong enough to provide ample rain chances. In fact, we will keep rain chances to a minimal 10-20% this weekend.