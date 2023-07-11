Northern lights likely *won't* make it to Oregon

It is likely that we probably won't see the northern lights this Thursday, based on current data. This is because we need geomagnetic storm index of a 5 (scale 0-5), and right now it's at a level G1. This means that they will only make it as far south as the Canada boarder.
In other news, sunny skies and breezy conditions is likely through the rest of the week and weekend.
High pressure will intensify, which means we will heat up well into the 90s. A 3 day heat wave will commence Friday and end Sunday, with the hottest day on Saturday.