Noticeably Cooler Thursday For Valleys

A weak cold front has moved through from British Columbia and has helped cool things down this morning. By the afternoon, high temperatures will be in the upper 70s and close to 80 degrees. Fog may develop for the Valleys as we get closer to sunrise, and those clouds may keep afternoon highs even cooler.
By Friday, we will begin to warm up near average (87°) and the weekend will be warmer. Expecting high pressure to slide back supporting the 90s over Saturday and Sunday with dry weather.
Keeping a eye on the Oregon wildfires, the Potter fire has grown to 110 acres and the Windigo fire is now 978 acres. Miller road fire in the northern Willamette National Forecast has grown to 2,000 acres. McKinney still holding strong at 57,519 acres with 10% containment.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek