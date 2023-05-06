One more cool down before a significant warmup to end the week!

An area of low pressure is well off of the Oregon Coast, but is making a nearly due easterly track, which would take the center of the system into southern Oregon, but we will still benefit plenty in the Willamette Valley and along the Oregon coast.
This will increase the showers along the coast for Sunday, but more so into Sunday night. Same scenario for the Willamette Valley as showers will increase Sunday evening and into Monday. Showers will eventually decrease on Tuesday with more sunshine in between and temperatures will begin to warm.
Speaking of warming, the high pressure system that will move in for the middle and end of the week. Exact duration is still a bit of a question mark, but it does look to warm up quite a bit for the end of the week. We could be looking at 80s in the Willamette Valley, 70s along the coast. This will all depend on the strength of the high pressure and where the center sets up shop.
More on this in the days to come!