One more hot day before temperatures cool off

We have one more day of the extreme heat in the valleys, then things cool down quite a bit starting on Thursday.
High pressure will remain locked in place for a few more days, which will give the valleys plenty of sunshine. As the high pressure begins weakening late week, we will see an increase in onshore winds, which means there is a probable chance that fog will make it's way into the valleys.
The aforementioned fog will be the primary factor for us keeping the forecast high temperatures cooler late week.
There's a weak upper-level low that pushes in Sunday/Monday. This may trigger a spot shower or two by the second half of the weekend. Early model guidance suggests the best chance of rain will be further north into Portland/Vancouver area by Sunday, with our region remaining dry.