...CHANCES FOR LOWLAND SNOW REMAIN IN THE FORECAST FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...

There is an increasing threat of snow Friday night and Saturday
morning across the interior lowlands of southwest Washington and
northwest Oregon, including the Portland metro and the I-5
corridor from Eugene, Oregon to Castle Rock, Washington. This is
due to an incoming low pressure system that is set to dive
southward out of the Gulf of Alaska and move towards the Pacific
Northwest Friday night. The main forecast challenge is determining
exactly where this low will track and how heavy precipitation will
be, as the exact track and precipitation intensity will determine
what locations do or do not see accumulating snow. Forecast
uncertainty is currently high as model guidance continues to show
differing tracks of the surface low and varying degrees of
precipitation intensity. While forecast snow amounts are currently
less than one inch across the interior lowlands, there is a small
but nonzero chance for snow amounts in excess of two to four
inches by late Saturday morning (<5% chance as of 1 PM PST
Thursday, March 2nd). If snow amounts in excess of four inches do
end up occurring for some locations, then at least some tree
damage would be expected given the heavy and wet nature of the
snow. Anyone with travel plans Friday night or Saturday should pay
close attention to the forecast over the next 24 hours to monitor
for potential changes as the track of the surface low becomes
more clear.

Our next significant rain maker moves in Friday night

Friday, expect a drier day, with cloudy skies and a pop-up shower or two.

Satellite imagery depicts a large scale upper-level low pressure system over 1200 miles off the coast, which will arrive late Friday night.

Expect a rain snow/mix late Friday night into Saturday morning, with minor accumulationspossible in the lowest elevations. Generally speaking, a coating to an inch is possible early Saturday, before we transition to all rain.

The Oregon Coast Range and foothills should prepare for a decent amount of snow, with the foothills expected to get 3-5" and the Coast Range 5-10". The Cascades will get 6-12" this weekend.

 

