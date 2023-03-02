Our next significant rain maker moves in Friday night

Friday, expect a drier day, with cloudy skies and a pop-up shower or two.
Satellite imagery depicts a large scale upper-level low pressure system over 1200 miles off the coast, which will arrive late Friday night.
Expect a rain snow/mix late Friday night into Saturday morning, with minor accumulationspossible in the lowest elevations. Generally speaking, a coating to an inch is possible early Saturday, before we transition to all rain.
The Oregon Coast Range and foothills should prepare for a decent amount of snow, with the foothills expected to get 3-5" and the Coast Range 5-10". The Cascades will get 6-12" this weekend.