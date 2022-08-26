Patchy drizzle/cloudy Saturday morning then turning sunny

This weekend expect a major cool down. Highs will struggle to hit 80° both days. Forecast models have been trending down on the chance of rain Fri night into Sat AM. Right now, it appears patchy drizzle early Saturday morning is the most likely scenario.
Sunday will be the warmer and sunnier of the two weekend days.
Next week, it appears we are in for a big warm up. Highs Tue-Wed will reach the 90s, with the hottest day being Tuesday.
Coastal areas will remain cloudy through most of the day Saturday, with gradual clearing in the afternoon.
Sunday and Monday should be sunny along the coast, before widespread fog returns Tuesday.