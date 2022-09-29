Patchy fog Friday morning followed by a sunny afternoon

September ends Friday, and this September will go down in the history books as the third warmest on record, and the eleventh driest on record.
As we head into October, the weather is expected to be unseasonably warm and dry. In fact, based on current models, their is little to no rain expected over the next 1-2 weeks.
The reason why the forecast is warm and dry is due to an "omega block", otherwise known as a "blocking high" across the eastern Pacific, which is too strong to allow any low-pressure zones to pass through. This is highly uncommon for this late in the warm season.
Your weekend looks fantastic with sunny skies in the valleys and coast. It looks like our onshore wind will be weak Saturday, which means coastal areas will warm to near 80° under sunny skies. By Sunday, I expect some fog to return to the coast.