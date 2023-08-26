Pattern change on the way with cooler temps and shower chances

Same area of low pressure that brough thunderstorms on Thursday night which sparked a dozen new wildfires across Oregon will also help to extinguish them this upcoming week.
Smoke and haze is expected to continue through Monday, but as the area of low pressure offshore inches closer inland we are expecting a series of cold fronts to chip away at temperatures and also introduce shower chances.
First cold front arrives by Tuesday, dropping temperatures in the 70s for the Willamette Valley and bringing shower chances mainly to the Cascades and Coast Range. Highs will rebound into the 80s, but not 90s for Wednesday.
Have no fear- by Thursday, a second cold front will approach into the weekend dropping valley temperatures back into the 70s and also bringing a better shot of more widespread shower activity. Best chances will again remain in the Cascades and Coast Range, but even the Willamette Valley will have a 30-40 percent shot of shower activity by Friday.
Good news doesn't end there, there is a very good chance that this could temporarily shift our pattern into a cloudy and cooler one as we head into the month of September. Stay tuned.
HOLDEN LECROY, KEZI METEOROLOGIST
