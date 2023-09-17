Pattern initiating front arrives Sunday, cooler weather to follow

Pattern initiating front arrives Sunday, cooler weather will follow through the rest of this week.
Temperatures will drop, clouds will increase, but no significant rain chances just yet. As these fronts pass this week they will gradually chip away at high pressure and eventually direct us to that more rainy pattern later this month.
For now, expect cooler weather this week with intervals of clouds, sun and much less smoke. Mornings will also be chillier, getting very close to low-40s. There is a brief warming trend by late-week, but nothing significant with highs only near 80.
UPDATED 9 A.M. SEPT 17 BY HOLDEN LECROY
